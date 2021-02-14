They are the champions! ‘Dyango’ and singer Susan Ochoa They prevailed in the final of I am, great celebrities, after defeating the duos made up of ‘Juan Gabriel’ and Amy Gutiérrez, and ‘Amy Winehouse’ along with Shantall Oneto in a close final.

For your presentation in this final stretch, Jairo Tafur and the winner of two seagulls in Viña del Mar performed “I live for her”, obtaining the public’s preference in the final election, where more than 93,000 votes were registered.

‘Juan Gabriel’ and the Peruvian salsa woman chose “Hoy Tengo ganas de ti” as the final song, while ‘Amy Winehouse’ and Shantall chose to perform “Feeling good”; however, it was not enough to gain viewers’ preference. The pairs took second and third place, respectively.

For this special edition, where established imitators from previous seasons returned to show all their talent, there were ‘La India’ along with Kate Candela, ‘Sandro’ and Jean Paul Strauss, ‘Makuko Gallardo’ and John Kelvin, ‘Mon Laferte’ and Marina Yafac and ‘José José’ next to Farik Grippa.

Tony Succar and Mauri Stern go bankrupt

Minutes before the final staging, an emotional moment was lived on the stage of Yo soy. ‘Amy Winehouse’ and Shantall performed “Hallelujah”, a presentation in which Tony Succar and Mauri Stern could not contain their tears.

After this exhibition, corresponding to the second round of the special gala, the judges broke down at the show and, at the end of it, with broken voices, expressed how much they miss their families.

