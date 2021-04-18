The latest edition of Yo Soy has shown a ‘Dyango’ different. The impersonator of the romantic music singer astonished the jury by joining the cumbia genre with Estrella Torres by singing “I don’t know.”

His presentation generated expectations from the beginning. Minutes after starting the program, Adolfo Aguilar was already being heard making mention of the expected performance of both artists.

“Tonight there is a pleasant surprise because our dear Dyango leaving his comfort zone, with Estrellita they are going to sing ‘I don’t know’, and I don’t know how they will be,” announced the host of the program.

Given the criticism issued by some of their colleagues, mentioning that none left their comfort zone, the participants decided to surprise by interpreting the song that has caused a furor on different platforms.

“This is not over yet, this continues. We have our cards up our sleeves ”, announced Jairo Tafur ‘Dyango‘in an interview for the show. “We can do other genres too, Dyango can do everything, even dance,” he added. Star Torres.

Although the song began as a ballad, as it was originally performed by the Spanish singer Melody, the artists ended their presentation to the rhythm of the cumbia, as did the cover released by the group Explosión de Iquitos.

The subject surprised the jury when observing the versatility of the contestants. Maricarmen Marín had nothing but praise for Star after its interpretation.

“For me Estrellita you are going to be the revelation of this competition, from the ballad to the romantic, from the romantic to the more moved, you are very versatile, and Dyango in this song you surprised me,” said the singer.

For his part, another member of the jury, Ángel López, did have a criticism for them. “Dyango, your voice is impeccable, it is impressive and fascinates me, but I didn’t feel that you were in a song for you, I felt you trying to search,” said the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter.

Despite the good comments in general, it was not enough to overcome the interpretation of Jonatan Rojas and Juan Luis Guerra. With three votes for Rojas and the imitator of Guerra, and only one for Star and the imitator of ´Dyango´, the couple went to the risk zone.

His stay, finally, depended on the vote of the public. Fortunately, they were not the least voted couple, which prevented both from being eliminated from the show.