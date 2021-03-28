Impressive battle in I am! The pairs formed by ‘Dyango‘with Estrella Torres and’Jose jose‘with Kate Candela they faced each other again on a new date of battles in the Latina reality show. This time, the impersonator of the Spanish balladeer and the vocalist of Puro Sentiment managed to defeat their opponents.

Before the hard-fought versus, the space production unveiled a video of the rehearsals, where both Jairo Tafur (Dyango) and Estrella, expressed their disagreement with the jury’s votes and the tie they obtained on the previous date, when they fought against Carlos Burga ( José José) and the sauce boat.

“We have decided from the beginning to have that connection, we are working to show that we are the best,” Torres is heard saying. “If not, they would tell you just learn your handwriting and voila, let’s go to the show,” adds Tafur.

“I think that the comments should go hand in hand with the result. Even the public, we have read the comments later, they have not agreed with that tie, but we are going to give it our all ”, continued the cumbia singer.

For the long-awaited tiebreaker, ‘Dyango’ and the young artist chose to perform the song “I love you, I love you”, the complicity of the couple managed to impress the jury table, who only had praise for the performance.

For its part, the duo made up of ‘José José’ and Kate Candela enchanted with the Mexican classic “What was not, will not be”. Although they received positive comments and achieved a greater connection between the two, it was not enough to win the duel.

Finally, Maricarmen Marín, Mauri Stern and Ángel López decided to vote for ‘Dyango’ and Estrella Torres, who were winners by majority.

