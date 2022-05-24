The singer and songwriter also stated that “it is necessary to insist on the strengthening of democratic instruments”

Singer-songwriter Gilberto Gil, 79, told the program Live Wheelon Monday night (May 23, 2022), which is “dismayed” with the setback in “cultural field”. He reasoned, however, that having only consternation is not enough.

“It is necessary to fight, it is necessary to fight, it is necessary to insist on the strengthening of democratic instruments that guarantee freedom of expression, election and association”said Gil, elected “immortal” of the ABL (Brazilian Academy of Letters) in 2021. “immortals” are members chosen in election by secret ballot.

Gilberto Gil is the author of 12 poetry books and a composer with over 50 songs recorded by him and other artists. Regarding the 2022 electoral process, he stated that “one of the greatest instruments available to society is the vote”which is a mechanism for “maintenance or renovation”.

During the interview, Gil was asked about the relationship between “nefarious person”your album song “Human race”, with the current situation in Brazil. He declared: “I hope we are able to get rid of it”.

A strong name in MPB, he was one of the leaders of Tropicália, a musical and cultural movement in the 2nd half of the 1960s that sought to broaden the horizons of Brazilian music and played a role in the artistic confrontation of the military dictatorship.

Years later, Gilberto Gil was Minister of Culture during the government of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), a position he held from 2003 to 2008 – when he left the ministry to dedicate himself to music.