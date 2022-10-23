He probably hadn’t checked the odometer. This is the reason why the prosecutor has decided that he will arrange a kinetic consultancy that resolves the issue at the heart of the investigation

He admits and cries. “I was going fast, I didn’t realize what happened. Suddenly I saw those guys …“, explains Chiara Silvestri, the twenty-three-year-old from Dragona who overwhelmed and killed Francesco Valdiserri on Wednesday night, during the guarantee interrogation in front of the investigating judge. From the house arrest where she has been since Thursday (validated yesterday), she reconstructed the events with a margin of uncertainty, as if the contours of that night had faded.

Uncertainty due to the confusional state in which she was pouring and then fell for the shock, she explained next to her lawyer, Paolo Leoni. The young woman, accused of street murder, as stated in the Corriere della Seraexplained to be “devastated by guilt“for the death of the boy, almost a peer. And to feel” confused “about many details to the point that the interrogation was suspended several times and then resumed after long pauses.

Now, to prosecutor Erminio Amelio, the task of clarifying the dynamics of the accident that took place, it must be remembered, on a sidewalk of the Cristoforo Colombo. Chiara Silvestri was traveling at a speed exceeding the 50 kilometers per hour prescribed on that route. During the interrogation, the girl said “aware“of this but was unable to specify exactly how long he traveled with his Suzuki Swift.

He probably hadn’t checked the odometer. This is the reason why the prosecutor has decided that he will arrange a kinetic consultation that resolves the issue at the heart of the investigation. The death of Francesco, the son of his colleagues Paola Di Caro and Luca Valdiserriin fact, it should be considered a tragedy of speed.

But Silvestri also admitted two other circumstances: the alcohol abuse that evening. “I had been drinking, it’s true“, she told the magistrates who asked her for an explanation. And the fact that she had consumed cannabinoids in the days immediately preceding Wednesday night. The puzzle of the mobile phone remains. Was she talking? Whastapp? having been on the phone, but her version will have to be confirmed by the experts of the Prosecutor’s Office who have been entrusted with the device.

