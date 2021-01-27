The jury of I am, great battles gave the winner the impersonator of José José, who came to the program as a challenger and left out of competition to ‘Demi lovato‘, one of the favorites.

After the decision, Paula Leonardi, an impersonator of the American singer, spoke from her Instagram account to thank all her followers for the support she received since she rejoined the Latina space.

“My heart is happy. Thanks to all my followers for joining me again on this great adventure. I couldn’t have withstood the pressure without you. Thanks to the juries for the returns, the compliments, the constructive criticism, advice, etc. ”, wrote the young artist.

Likewise, ‘Demi lovato‘He pointed out that all the comments have helped him improve in the future as a singer.

“Being judged by sounding like someone else is difficult and comes with great responsibility. I will not stop until I overcome all the levels in the world and be able to show what Paula is capable of. I am very happy for everything that has been achieved, especially because I saw a new Paula in me this season, stronger, bigger and brighter. Overcoming the things that, in the past, played against him ”, he added.

“I leave happy and wanting to be better every day. This was awesome. Thank you @yosoyperupaginaoficial for the infinite experiences. It will not be the last time they will hear from me, “he concluded.

As it is recalled, ‘Demi Lovato’ and ‘José José’ met on Saturday, January 23. However, the vote only took place on the night of Monday, January 25.

What did the jury say about the performances of ‘Demi Lovato’ and ‘José José’?

‘Demi Lovato’ performed the heartfelt song “Skyscraper”, while ‘José José’ put the jury on their feet with “Desesperado”.

“’José José’ it’s wonderful to have you on this stage always. Elegant and understated, I loved your presentation today. I am in a dilemma because ‘Demi’ was also extraordinary as always, “said the Peruvian singer.”

