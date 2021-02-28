I am, great battles continues to surprise with new challenging artists, this time the impersonator of the urban singer Daddy Yankee arrived on set to bring Junior Rosillo to a meeting, who plays Marcelo Motta, Peruvian artist and vocalist of the rock band Amen.

‘Daddy Yankee’ tried to surprise the members of the jury with a remix of the songs “Rompe” and “Shaky shaky”, while ‘Marcelo Motta’ managed to move the qualifying table with the song “Pan con butter”.

After finishing the battle, Tony Succar assured that Junior Rosillo would be the first in his list of artists of I am with whom he would sign a contract to work on musical projects. “I am too curious to hear you play, I know that right now you are transcribing the solos, but you do it very well, my curiosity is too much, I want to hear you play, I want to listen to you live with a stellar band,” said the percussionist, to then admit that thanks to the participant and Maricarmen Marín he is learning much more about Motta’s music.

For his part, Marín stressed that the young rocker is the ‘Marcelo Motta’ Closest to the original he has seen in the impersonation contest and is always excited to see him perform. The Mexican Mauri Stern specified that the songs that the artist interprets are quite good, a comment that Succar replied.

Finally, the efforts of ‘Daddy Yankee’ were not enough to defeat his opponent and he had to withdraw from the competition, but not before receiving congratulations from the jury table, for doing a good job.

