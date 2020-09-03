Actor Sonu Sood, who became an actor for thousands of people in Bollywood actor Sonu Sood lockdown, has now come forward to help the sailors of Varanasi. At the same time, he also believes that he is not ready to enter politics, he wants to go much further as an actor.

Sonu Sood said during an interview that, ‘I have been offered to join a political party for the last 10 years. Many people said that I can be a good leader, but I feel like an actor. I have a long way to go. I still have a lot of things to do, which I want to do. I can enter politics anytime, but I am not one of those who set foot on two boats.

He further said that, “Once I have entered politics, I will give my 100 percent, I assure you that no one will face any trouble because of me.” I will fix all the problems. I will also give time, so right now I am not ready for this. I did not help people by asking any party or taking advice, I did all this on my own wish.

He further said, ‘I remember when we saw all those migrants, when they were migrating to their homes on foot in millions across the country. I think everyone was upset about seeing those scenes, at that time we had arranged food for about 45,000 people every day.