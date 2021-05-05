An incredible presentation offered by the ‘Little Princess Mlily’ in I am. The participant was congratulated by the jury for her impeccable performance.

However, it wasn’t just his impersonation that stole tonight’s show. It was Cristian Rivero who captured everyone’s attention by being part of the contestant’s show.

The ‘Princess Mily ‘ I was singing the song “I want to talk to you about love”, with which he managed to captivate the jury of the program. Within a few minutes, the driver stole all eyes by showing up with some flowers and a balloon.

In the last part of his presentation, Rivero took the stage to deliver the aforementioned detail to the impersonator. “Thank you, Cristian Rivero” said the impersonator in the middle of the song.

On the other hand, the jury was delighted with the performance of the participant, because so far in the program she is one of the few contestants who has not had problems with detuning, as mentioned. Maricarmen Marin.

“I think you are the only or one of the few (participants) to whom the jury has never mentioned about some detuning, or some technical issue of the time. You do it correctly, you do it very well. In the previous gala I told you that it is as if I was listening to the album; is what happens to me with you, “said the cumbiambera admiringly.

