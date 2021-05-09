Cristian Rivero was moved to tears when he announced that his mother, Elizabeth Schoster, surpassed the COVID-19 and she was discharged after almost a month admitted to the hospital. The driver of I am announced this news on Saturday, May 8, during the special broadcast by the Latina imitation program for Mother’s Day.

At the start of the show, the entertainer came on stage and greeted all the mothers in their day. “Happy day, Mom. For all the mothers, those who are with us, those who are struggling in the hospital, those who are no longer here … the program is for you, you are the protagonist, “he said, unable to avoid breaking down.

After that, the presenter celebrated that his mother had been able to defeat the coronavirus. “(My mother) has been hospitalized for a month for COVID-19 and has already been discharged,” he said.

Cristian Rivero, who had already told in Yo soy that his mother had been hospitalized, also explained that he supported Katia Palma when his partner’s mother was also in poor health.

“I have kept many things to myself, I accompanied Katia (Palma) through the whole process with her mom, which has been very hard. These are very difficult times and excuse me for breaking me at the beginning of the program, but there are many things contained ”, he said, and then he was surprised with a moving video of his mother leaving the hospital.

Cristian Rivero in favor of getting vaccinated abroad

In a recent interview with La República, Cristian Rivero supported the vaccination of Peruvians abroad by pointing out that this will help more people have the possibility of being immunized.

“The more Peruvians are vaccinated through the State, privately or traveling, it will add up. The important thing is that as many people as possible can be vaccinated in the shortest time possible, “he said.

Cristian Rivero said that if the vaccination process delays, he could take his parents abroad to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Photo: I am / Instagram fans

