The death of the actor Osvaldo cattone put the Peruvian entertainment and art industry in mourning, renowned figures and television programs paid tribute to the producer and theater director, the tuned program Yo soy was no exception.

Was the presenter Christian rivero who expressed heartfelt words in gratitude to the remembered protagonist of the telenovelas Nino and Me Llamarión, at the beginning of the recent edition of the imitation contest.

“An icon of Peruvian theater left today, thanks Osvaldo Cattone, for your professionalism and inspiration, we will continue working for this industry to which you dedicated your life and as you taught us well, the show must continue”, commented the host while the space of Latina broadcast images of the late artist.

Osvaldo Cattone died

Osvaldo Cattone died on the morning of Monday, February 8 at the age of 88, the sensitive news was reported by his partner on the tables Regina Alcóver, on his radio program. “Thank you, always thank you, for all the things that I experienced in that theater,” said the obviously affected actress.

The actor had come to Peru during the 70s and, after winning the affection of the viewers, he stayed to live in Lima and then develop the rest of his outstanding career in the country. In 2017, Osvaldo Cattone presented the work El padre, one of the most remembered by the public.

