Governor of Espírito Santo endorses Rodrigo Pacheco’s (PSD-MG) criticism that interest rates should enter a downward trajectory

The Governor of the Holy Spirit, Renato Casagrande (PSB), said to have “full conviction” that the time has come for the Central Bank to start a downward trajectory in the basic interest rate, the Selic.

In an exclusive interview with Power360, made in London, he stated that inflation is under control and that the change in the current level may help to revive the economy. Watch (6m50s):

“I am fully convinced that we have arrived at the moment to start this downward trajectory“, said Casagrande. He did not define a moment in which the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, should start the process. But he said that the economy is showing signs that this could already happen.

The statements were given after presentation at the Lead Conference, In London. During the event, the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), charged “immediate reduction” of interest. Campos Neto responded by saying that the “technical timing is not political timing“.

For Casagrande, the trajectory will be sustainable if it comes together with two other initiatives: approval of the new fiscal rules, which are being discussed in Congress, and a reduction in government spending.

“If we continue to do our homework, approve the fiscal framework, and the government shows signs of cutting expenses, this could indeed make the Central Bank start on a downward path. It doesn’t have to be in the month of May, but maybe soon after.“, he said.

Read more: