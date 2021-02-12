This Saturday February 13 will be held the new gala of I am called Great battles, great celebrities. Some artists have already confirmed their appearance in reality of Latin.

In this edition, they will share the stage with the established ones of the imitation program.

‘José José’, ‘Makuko Gallardo’, ‘La India’, ‘Sandro’, ‘Mon Laferte’, ‘Dyango’, ‘Juan Gabriel’ and ‘Amy Winehouse’ will be reinforced by Susan Ochoa, Farik Gripa, Shantall, Jean Paul Strauss, Amy Gutiérrez, Jhon Kelvin, Marina Yafac and Kate Candela.

In total they are 16 imitators that will duo with these singers in an evening to remember.

I am, great battles has attracted the attention of the public for the duels seen on television. And this time they will not be the exception. The production, in a press release, ensures a “unique night of Peruvian talent and emotions through the screens of Latina.”

What will the dynamics be like? The pairs will face each other in song battles, in which the public will be able to choose their favorite from the channel’s app.

What happened in the recent edition of Yo soy?

The copycat show causes surprise among the viewing public. In the edition of Thursday, February 11, ‘Amy Winehouse’ reappeared to challenge ‘Juan Luis Guerra’.

Both imitators tied and will meet again for a battle for the consecrated seat.

On the other hand, ‘Lucho Barrios’ could beat ‘Bad Bunny’ on his arrival in the entertainment space. The bolero impersonator sang “Marabú”, while the urban artist did not convince the jury with “Amorfoda”.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.