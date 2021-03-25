A few days ago, the Julio Iglesias impersonator surprised him by beating ‘Alejandro Sanz’ and ‘Sandro’ in Yo soy Chile, especially because at one point he was eliminated from the competition. As a result of their outstanding participation, some have begun to wonder how the casting of the Peruvian for the artistic contest.

On January 6, Roberto Pereda arrived at the Chilevisión studios and entered the set of the program to perform the song “Hey!”, One of the Spanish singer’s greatest hits, and was praised by the jury, made up of Antonio Vodanovic, Myriam Hernandez and Cristian Riquelme.

After completing his presentation, the Peruvian ‘Julio Iglesias’ He was very enthusiastic, but revealed that he was a bit nervous. “With a bit of nerves because this scenario is imposing (…) Every time I go out for the first time there is always a little bit of tension,” he said.

Myriam Hernández, who praised the Julio Iglesias impersonator for his performance of “The best of your life” in Yo soy Chile, commented on the casting the following: “The gestures are there, we see the character built, there is the phrasing, the seduction (…) You have to be a little careful with exaggerating (the gesture) that he made with his mouth so that it does not look like a caricature I also find vibrato when the phrase falls at the end, but I lack voice color, so you have to work on that ”.

On the other hand, Antonio Vodanovic told the participant that although he did a good job, there was still a lot to improve to reach perfection. “We want to see the rogue and the man, that is Julio Iglesias, there is an approximation, but what I appreciate the most is that you do not fall into the cartoon, the phrasing brings him closer, we have to work the character,” he explained.

Finally, Cristián Riquelme recommended the impersonator of Julio Iglesias, who returned to Yo soy Chile with “I am a rogue, I am a man”, to further develop the elegance of his characterization. “I think the character is there, although on the verge of a grimace, up to that point it is fine. You have to work on the charm, the charm, the presence, with work you can achieve it ”, he said.

“You arrived with the loaded shotgun, compadre. He arrived ready, seductive, loose, energetic. Today, in our opinion, it was the best performance we have seen you, ”Cristián Riquelme told him.

Roberto Pereda is the 57-year-old Peruvian who has been succeeding in Chile, thanks to his participation in Yo soy with the character of Julio Iglesias. The singer was born in the department of Trujillo and during his youth he dedicated himself to singing in small orchestras in his town. It was in 2015 when his life took an unexpected turn, as he dared to appear in the casting of the Peruvian format of the imitation reality reality, where he turned out to be the winner of that season.

The coronavirus pandemic motivated Pereda to venture to travel to the southern country, where he now competes with his compatriots ‘Emmanuel’ and ‘José Feliciano’, in addition to other talented participants.

