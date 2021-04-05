New deletion date in Yo soy Chile. The impersonator of Thalia She became the new eliminated from the reality show, because her interpretation of the song “Qué sera de ti” was not enough to obtain victory in her battle against ‘Myriam Hernández’.

After losing the initial duel, Fresia Casas (Thalía) went to the risk zone and the jury had to decide between her and the interpreter of Zalo Reyes. “I’m going to save Thalía, it looks a lot like it; Salo too, but he has to improve his attitude to work and improve his voice also to look more like the real Zalo ”, he commented Cristian Riquelme.

“My appreciation is that Thalía has continued to surpass herself in time, but I think it is missing and I think that in Zalo you see a scraped voice, other times better, but I think that Zalo Reyes is the same way you look at him”, Myriam Hernández disagreed.

For its part, Antonio Vodanovic he broke the tie with his vote for the ‘Sparrow of Conchalí’. “It was a change in Thalia’s attitude that today she wasn’t there, I didn’t see her, I didn’t feel her, I didn’t hear her; therefore, I am going to give Zalo the last chance, “he said.

Finally, the interpreter of “The force of love” announced who should leave the competition. “It is very difficult for the jury when it comes to removing someone from the program to leave us. This jury has decided in a divided way that whoever leaves the program I am … with sadness we dismissed ‘Thalía’ ”, he sentenced.

The artist could not contain the tears and said goodbye very excited. “I asked God for this opportunity and he gave it to me, he told me that it was up to here, I felt it in the morning, because I pray to God. I thank Chilevisión and I am for the opportunity, you for your advice, ”said Fresia Casas.

