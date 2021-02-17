After his emotional interpretation of “You have thrown me into oblivion” in Yo soy Chile, the Peruvian impersonator of José Feliciano He returned to the Chilevisión program to surprise with another romantic song by the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter: “Why do I have to forget you”.

In this edition, Sebastian Landa He managed to move the public and all the members of the jury thanks to the feeling with which he sang the remembered song. Myriam Hernández, Antonio Vodanovic and Christian Riquelme did not hesitate to praise the staging.

“I really have to congratulate you. How surprising your presentation, what accuracy of voice color, phrasing … I have no doubt (which is José Feliciano), it seems that I was listening to a presentation of Jose Feliciano”Said Myriam Hernández, who previously described the imitation of the Peruvian in Yo soy Chile as“ perfect ”.

On the other hand, television host Antonio Vodanovic told Landa: “You study very well, you have a very well drawn character, versatility, warmth, pronunciation, marked and nuanced vibrato, tremendous power, a great performance.”

Actor Christian Riquelme said that the imitation of ‘Jose Feliciano‘ Peruvian it was almost perfect, so it is only necessary to work on the small details.

“What about participants like you who arrive with a very accomplished character? What to do? Do we continue to give tips to improve or not? … I believe that you can improve acting. José Feliciano’s head is moving and you are doing well, but you have to mark it a little more; in the way of pronouncing the vowels the mouth also uses it a little more ”, he specified.

Finally, the work of the José Feliciano impersonator paid off and he was chosen as the best in chapter 26 of Yo soy Chile, beating the Dynamic Duo.

I am Chile: ‘José Feliciano’ dreams of arriving in Viña del Mar

In an interview with La República, Sebastián Landa confessed that he would like to go to the Viña del Mar Festival, one of the most important music events in Latin America.

“There are very good participants (in Yo soy Chile). I am happy that I can reach the stage where they play with the Viña del Mar band, with that I already consider myself well served ”, he declared.

How did ‘José Feliciano’ get to Yo soy Chile?

In dialogues with this medium, the imitator told who passed the online casting to be part of the program. In addition, he said that the expenses of the trip were covered by his own means.

“Production tells me ‘we loved it and it would be the best you can come,” said Sebastián Landa.

