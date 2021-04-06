On Monday, April 5, another gala of I am Chile was held, in which the imitators of Barry White and Steve Perry staged an exciting battle. At the end of both presentations, the jury awarded the first one, but was surprised by the poor performance of the second, who ended up revealing that days ago he suffered a car accident.

“Something is happening. I can’t speak to you as a jury. You are a participant who has tremendous potential, we don’t say it, people say it, ”said Cristián Riquelme in the Chilevisión program.

Before said comment, ‘Steve Perry’ admitted that he lowered his level in the competition of I am chile because the accident that suffered it greatly affected his physical and emotional health. “Yes, it is true, I have not been in the same performance, I had an accident a few days ago, so clearly the last participations have affected me, so I understand … It has affected me more psychologically than physically,” he explained.

Later Nicolas Cid He spoke on his Instagram account to tell in detail how the unfortunate event that put his life at risk happened.

“Thank God I did not have any serious damage, and after a few days of rest, I was able to return to my normal life. I did not count that with the strong rhythm of life that he had in those days, of a lot of stress and that was clearly enhanced by the shock, a silent enemy would appear that, I imagine, more than one must have affected: panic attacks “, said the participant of I am chile.

