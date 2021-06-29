He raised the trophy! ‘Steve Perry’ was established tonight as the best imitator of the third season of Yo soy Chile.

After a fierce competition, where many imitators were emerging as the favorites of the program and anyone could be the winner of the contest, Nicolás Cid, who played ‘Steve Perry’, managed to occupy the first place of the reality show and took the 15 million pesos Chileans.

An exciting moment was lived this June 28 in the imitation program, when six participants faced each other in the grand final of the competition to be able to rise as the brand new winner.

Throughout this third season, the jury of the program made up of Antonio Vodanovic, Myriam Hernández and Cristián Riquelme highlighted the great talent of the imitators, who fought gala after gala to be able to compete for the long-awaited trophy.

Despite failing to claim the winning title, the second, third and fourth place contestants in the competition did not leave empty-handed.

Fermín Opazo, who imitated ‘Marc Anthony’, was in second place and received 3 million Chilean pesos as a prize. For his part, ‘José Feliciano’ took two million, and ‘Brian Johnson’, who obtained the fourth place, received 1 million pesos.

For the jury and the followers of the program, anyone could have become the best impersonator of the season, as everyone surprised with their spectacular and moving presentations.

