Yo soy Chile became the scene of a controversial scene on Sunday, March 28. What happened? The Shakira impersonator he sang the song “Si te vas” and, when he received the refund, he starred in a tense dispute with the jury, since he was against the criticisms made of him.

Myriam Hernández told Noelia Quiroz that although he had done a good job, a detail was still missing to perfect his characterization. “Shakira, you are very similar, you dance incredible, but the problem is in the voice. There were many detunings and inaccuracies, “he said.

Hearing the singer’s words, the Shakira’s double was quite uncomfortable and refuted the comments, assuring that it was no longer possible to improve her imitation to I am chile.

“I’m a little tired of listening to the theme of out of tune. I study Shakira a lot, really, I tell you with all my heart. Shakira has a lot of live falsetto, I sang a live version … I can’t do more. If you are listening to many detunings, I mean, I don’t know what else to do, “said the contestant, who then turned her back on the jury and left the set without saying a word.

Minutes before the end of the program, the driver Jean Philippe Cretton announced that the impersonator of Shakira decided to leave the competition in I am chile.

I am Chile: ‘Zalo Reyes’ stars in discussion with the jury

The impersonator of Zalo Reyes starred in a strong discussion with the jury of Yo soy Chile after Cristián Riquelme questioned him for having alluded to a criticism made earlier during his presentation. “I am doing a young Zalo Reyes, an active rooster … I am 60 years old, understand me, with a voice from 30 years ago, I am a mature man, Zalo is seven years older than me. What else can I show you? … I’ve been 40 years old and I’m bored now, “he said.

Faced with this situation, Myriam Hernández recommended that the participant calm down and learn from his mistakes, but he only replied: “This is not useful to me.”

I am Chile: ‘Emmanuel’ surpasses ‘Luis Fonsi’ and ‘Thalía’

The Peruvian imitator of Emmanuel beat ‘Thalía’ and ‘Luis Fonsi’ in Yo soy Chile thanks to their interpretation of the song “Unbearably beautiful.” The jury praised the contestant for always challenging himself.

Unbearably beautiful, you guys. Thank you very much for all the love and your energy that allowed me to leave this elimination gala with a song that was made to wait ”, said the Peruvian Harold Gamarra through his social networks.

I am Chile, latest news:

