The grand finale of Yo Soy Chile took place this Monday, June 28, where six participants gave their best to be in first place in this reality show. One of these contestants was the Peruvian Sebastián Landa and his formidable impression of José Feliciano, which earned him great accolades throughout the season.

However, the national singer failed to reach the necessary votes of the public to consecrate himself as the best of all and took third place, in addition to a prize of 2 million Chilean pesos. Landa thanked the support during these last weeks and said goodbye after the compliments of Myriam Hernández and the rest of the jury.

The copycat managed to rank among the top six on the show last Sunday. This time, the Peruvian tried to convince his followers with a masterful interpretation of the song “What will be”.

To this was added that, at the end of his presentation, his girlfriend sent him an emotional message from Peru. “I wish you every success today in the final. I know how hard you’ve been trying all these months. I am very proud of you and of all that you have accomplished. You are the best! ”, Said the young woman.

Later, the Peruvian revealed that he went through some difficult personal moments, but was able to overcome them with the only one he managed to give a great show in Yo Soy Chile. Finally, the artist thanked Chile and the production of the program for the opportunity to demonstrate their talent.

