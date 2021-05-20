The imitator of Luis Miguel, Ricky Santos, announced that he will make a noble gesture after winning the competition of the week in Yo soy Chile, where he is one of the strongest participants.

As you remember, in the most recent edition of the Chilevisión program, the singer faced ‘Luis Fonsi’ for the artist of the week. He dazzled everyone on set with his performance of “I don’t know about you,” while his opponent came out on stage with the song “Heart in the suitcase.”

Even though they both had good introductions, ‘Luis Miguel‘was chosen by the juries of I am chile as the best of the week. After this recognition, Ricky Santos turned to his official Instagram account to announce that part of the award, which he earned, will be donated to low-income children in Osorno, the impersonator’s hometown.

“We won the f * ck week. Thanks God… now we are going to donate part of the prize to some children’s homes in my land”, He wrote on his social network, accompanied by a photo where he appears signing a document.

“You are the best”, “Everything you do will be multiplied”, “You are a winner”, “I only see the program for you”, “What a beautiful gesture”, were some of the comments made to the artist on networks .

Ricky Santos will donate part of his prize to children of his land. Photo: Ricky Santos / Instagram

I am Chile: Ricky Santos affected by criticism

Ricky Santos said that he has been receiving negative comments against him for imitating Luis Miguel. This situation has come to affect him emotionally.

“It turns out that day after day I am struggling with public comment that is really a bit strong. I know that Luis Miguel is an inimitable artist and that I lack a lot, and it hurts my heart that people are so bad, “he said, with a broken voice in Yo soy Chile.

