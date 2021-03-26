Ricky Santos has become one of the toughest imitators of the third season of Yo soy Chile, since its resemblance to Luis Miguel has impressed the demanding jury.

In the most recent edition of the program, Santos won as the best of the week after defeating the imitators of Ricardo Montaner, Alejandro Sanz and Marc Anthony.

“For this jury, unanimously, the best is Luis Miguel ”, said the experienced driver and ex-animator of Viña del Mar, Antonio Vodanovic.

Nevertheless, ‘Luis Miguel‘It was not easy at all, since, before reaching the final stretch, he had a tough battle against him Peruvian José Feliciano, characterized by Sebastián Landa.

‘José Feliciano’ impressed the jury of I am chile with the song “Ay, dariño”, while Ricky Santos launched with the classic “How is it possible that by my side”. Although both presentations were great, Cristián Riquelme had the decisive vote and chose the Chilean impersonator.

Ricky Santos: “We are prepared for everything”

After winning as the best impersonator of the week in Yo soy Chile, ‘Luis Miguel‘he spoke from his Instagram account to leave a message.

“We won another duel of so many that come within the program, some that can be won and others that can be lost. We are prepared for everything, with our minds up if you lose and with our feet on the ground if you win. We won the best of the week. We are moving forward without fear, ”wrote Ricky Santos.

Ricky Santos “We are prepared for everything.” Photo: Ricky Santos / Instagram

I am Chile, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.