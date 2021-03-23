On Sunday March 21, the Luis Miguel impersonator performed “If you did not know how to love” in Yo soy Chile and was harshly criticized by the jury; However, in the last edition of the program, he managed to recover. This time, Ricky Santos He again demonstrated his full potential and defeated Harold Gamarra, the Peruvian ‘Emmanuel’.

For this tough battle, the artist who characterizes the ‘Sol de México’ sang “Guilty or not (lie to me as always)”, while his opponent sang “I want to sleep tired”. Both received ovations from the Chilevisión jury, but only ‘Luis Miguel’ managed to move on to the next stage.

Antonio Vodanovic, Myriam Hernandez Y Cristian Riquelme specified that, because the two participants from I am chile They were on the same level, they had to make their decision based on the complexity of the song.

“There is a very slight difference in the difficulty of the song, with a committed ‘Luis Miguel’, with a series of changes of tone, melismas, imprint and a plastic ‘Emmanuel’,” said Vodanovic.

“We were very complicated because they are both at one hundred percent, so we had to decide on the complexity of the song, just that. I want you to know that they were both incredible, “said Myriam Hernández, who also highlighted the characterization of Ricky Santos as Luis Miguel.

“It is all said. Good. Is that ‘Guilty or not’ is a song a little more difficult, without detracting from the other song of your interpretation, Harold … it is ‘pelúo’ (difficult) for us to choose this type of thing “, said Cristián Riquelme, highlighting the effort of the Peruvian ‘Emmanuel’, who previously defeated ‘Luis Fonsi’ and ‘Ricardo Montaner’ in Yo soy Chile.

Antonio Vodanovic criticizes the show of ‘Luis Miguel’ in I am Chile

Antonio Vodanovic assured that Ricky Santos ‘Luis Miguel’ did not give a very good show in Yo soy Chile because there were some problems with the tuning.

“Today you played too much with the attitude and you lost focus on the voice. What a shame, ”said the iconic presenter of the Viña del Mar Festival on the Chilevisión program.

I am Chile, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.