The imitator of Luis Miguel is among the most prominent competitors of the current season of Yo soy Chile. The participant represents a great challenge for the different Peruvian interpreters who also make up the space of Chilevision.

However, the last gala of the competition was not very good for Ricky Santos. The singer who plays the ‘Sol de México’ received harsh criticism from the panel of judges and now his continuity in the program is in danger due to poor performance.

The Chilean decided to present the song “If you did not know how to love”, one of the most popular songs by the original artist. From the beginning, the contestant made it clear that he was having some technical problems.

“Luis Miguel cannot be overpowered in his voice. Today you played too much with the attitude and you lost concentration in the voice. What a shame, ”said Antonio Vodanovic. For his part, Cristián Riquelme was a bit disappointed in Ricky Santos: “We are used to something very good and I don’t know what happened.”

Despite his commented show, the imitator, who also participated in the Peruvian version of Yo soy, was not sent to the risk zone.

José Feliciano towards the final in I am Chile

Sebastián Landa continues to position himself as one of the favorites to win the Yo soy Chile cup. In the most recent edition of the show, he was able to advance to the next stage by beating impersonators Ricardo Arjona and Guns N ‘Roses.

‘José Feliciano’ sang the song “What am I going to do without you” and impressed the jurors with his outstanding performance. “Without a doubt it is a clone, it really is,” said Myriam Hernández.

