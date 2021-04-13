The southern chain Chilevision shared this Monday 12 on his social networks a message from the driver of I am Jean Philippe Cretton, where he announced the suspension of the program’s recordings.

Due to the rise in infections due to the second wave of the coronavirus in the neighboring country, the imitation space went into recess. In the published video, the presenter gave more details of the tough decision made in the current health scenario.

“We have always been very concerned about our team and, of course, about our participants. That is why a few weeks ago we made the decision to take a break. ”, Informed the member of the program.

“Just when the authorities were alerting what was coming, we decided to stop,” he added. Jean Philippe Cretton.

Also, the host mentioned that on Sundays they will broadcast a premiere episode, while the transmissions from Monday to Friday will be a compilation of recorded scenes.

“The chapters of the week will be a memory, they will be recorded. We will go looking for the best moments ”, he reiterated.

“As soon as it is possible, we return with the same strength to face the final stretch of our competition. Do not leave us, because we come with everything, with many more changes, “concluded the presenter.

The channel Chilevision Not only did he suspend Yo soy, but also his other entertainment spaces. The programs affected with this drastic measure are Pasapalabra, We can talk and The divine food.

