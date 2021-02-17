Yo soy Chile continues to give something to talk about in Peru thanks to the participation of national imitators. However, on this occasion, the Chilevisión program made news, because the members of the jury publicly expressed their admiration for the singer Eva Ayllón.

After evaluating the Chilean impersonator of the criolla, Christian Riquelme highlighted the vocal power and the feeling that the true ‘Queen of the landau’ in each of his interpretations. “We send a greeting to all Peruvians who, for God’s sake, love their Eva Ayllón and, for one reason, because she sings with property, that woman sings with soul, sings with force,” he said.

Upon hearing this, Myriam Hernández told her partner that Eva Ayllón usually sees I am chile, so he sent a peculiar greeting to the Peruvian artist.

“We also send a greeting to Eva Ayllón because she sees us”, said the interpreter of “It smells like danger”; in turn, his colleague replied “Eva Ayllón, the best singer in this world, along with Myriam Hernández. We send you a very big greeting, dear Eva Ayllón, who watches this program many times … I hope that the one that our beloved Chilean impersonator makes you is a good tribute ”.

Jury of I am Chile congratulates Peruvian ‘José Feliciano’

In chapter 26, the jury of I am Chile widely congratulated the participation of the Peruvian ‘José Feliciano’, who interpreted the song “Why I have to forget you.”

“I really have to congratulate you. How surprising your presentation, what accuracy of voice color, phrasing … I have no doubt (which is José Feliciano), it seems that I was listening to a presentation of Jose Feliciano”, Commented Myriam Hernández.

