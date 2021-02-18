On February 18, the musical program Yo soy Chile presented on stage the expected duel between the Peruvian Ricky Santos, in her character as Luis Miguel, against Lorena Leiva, who plays Myriam Hernandez, the so-called ‘Balladista de América’.

The imitator of ‘Sun of Mexico ‘ went on stage to delight the jury with the song “Guilty or not (Lie to me like always)”, A song released in 1988 as part of Look for a woman, sixth studio album by the Aztec singer.

In the judging round, Ricky Santos was commended for the “solidity” in his performance, as highlighted by the jury and original singer Myriam Hernández.

“You are a good interpreter, you are a good”Luis Miguel‘”, Declared, for his part, the Chilean actor Cristián Andrés Riquelme Croquevielle.

However, when choosing a winner, the Yo soy Chile jury recognized that the level of imitation of the Peruvian was higher.

“It has a grace that does not pass,” Riquelme highlighted when indicating that ‘Luis Miguel’ does not cross the boundary between imitation and caricature. “It is something that is appreciated,” he said.

In this sense, the jury unanimously declared that the Peruvian Ricky Santos won the round, while the impersonator of ‘Myriam Hernández’ will have to face a new elimination gala.

