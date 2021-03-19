The Peruvian ‘Julio Iglesias’, whose talent has been recognized by Myriam Hernández in Yo soy Chile, returned to appear in the foreign imitation program for one more gala of the stellar stage. On this occasion, Roberto Pereda made an outstanding show and managed to defeat ‘Sandro’ Y ‘Alejandro Sanz’, two of the favorites.

Elegantly dressed in a suit and white pants, the veteran artist entered the stage, determined to give the best of himself with his interpretation of “I don’t have you or I forget you” and managed to captivate all the members of the jury.

“You surprised me, I thought I had to Julio Iglesias in front. The seduction was very successful, incredible, it made me very nervous, it seduced me. An excellent presentation with a song that I love ”, commented Myriam Hernández in I am chile.

Later, Antonio Vodanovic reminded the impersonator that “Julio’s seduction is not only in singing, when you speak you have to be him and the color of the voice disappears absolutely there, you must not lose the magic. The phrasing is similar, the deep voice with that slight vibrato and some air with the sighs ”.

Finally, the Chilean actor Cristián Riquelme was the one who most filled with praise for the Peruvian ‘Julio Iglesias’, who impressed with “I am a rogue, I am a man” at the end of February. “You were very attached to your character. The whole performance is working very well, the voice is getting better and better, you are transforming into an old heartthrob, with determination, with direct vision, ”he said.

After the presentations of ‘Julio Iglesias’, ‘Alejandro Sanz’ and ‘Sandro’, the Yo soy Chile jury proceeded to debate and decided to consider the Peruvian impersonator the winner of the battle.

Harold Gamarra, Peruvian impersonator of Emmanuel, surprised the jury of Yo soy Chile with the song “Toda la vida” and managed to beat ‘Luis Fonsi’ Y ‘Ricardo Montaner’, two of the strongest participants in the competition.

