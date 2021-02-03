Musician, entrepreneur and dreamer. This is Sebastián Landa, a Peruvian artist who ventured in the midst of a pandemic to bring his talent to Santiago de Chile, where he participated in the program I am with the imitation of José Feliciano.

After competing in several editions of the Peruvian format of Yo soy and making a career as a soloist, the musician born in Tumbes went through hard times with the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic. He tried his luck working in a hotel and later with a dessert business with his girlfriend.

However, Sebastián Landa did not hesitate to invest what was left of his savings to move to Santiago de Chile and place himself again in the spotlight of Yo soy. This time, under the watchful eye of the jury made up of the singer Myriam Hernández, the actor Cristián Riquelme and the presenter of Viña del Mar, Antonio Vodanovic.

You came to the casting of Yo soy Chile with the song “Qué sera”. Would you say that this is your favorite song by José Feliciano?

For me that is the song that most shows my feelings. I come from a small town in the north, from Tumbes, a very beautiful city, very rich in tourism, beaches, food, its people are super friendly and the centralized Peruvian Government has forgotten it, many believe that Tumbes is a city of Piura.

“What will be” is the song that identifies me, but if you ask me about the song I like the most, I have many of Feliciano’s favorites.

In your casting you sang with Myriam Hernández …

Yes! I sang “To Say Goodbye”, in Viña del Mar 2006, which was the third time that José Feliciano was here in Viña, he sang it with Myriam and I told her ‘you have to sing a bit’ and Myriam is a love of person, that’s what Maximum, super humble as an artist, as a person, he agreed to sing a bit and everything turned out incredible.

What encouraged you to travel to Chile to participate in the third season of Yo soy?

I found out from a journalist friend of mine who told me about the casting in Yo soy and told me to send a video (…) When I send my casting online, production tells me ‘we loved it and it would be the maximum you can come’. Due to pandemic issues it has been very difficult to come, I am here on my own.

Like the production is super careful, they help us with the issue of PCR tests, we must always be monitored, healthy to be able to record the programs live, they pick us up from where we are

Some participants of I am in Peru thought that it is unfair that they do not receive a travel allowance in the middle of the pandemic. Do you share that opinion?

Of course we are, we are the first to stop working and the last to start working, because there cannot be concerts, clubs cannot be opened, I think that what the guys from the production there (Peru) say is not false. I still feel grateful for the opportunity they gave me because it is an important showcase.

To be the first time that you go to the casting and start to participate in the program, maybe you allow yourself not to be given anything, because at the finals you know that the season is over and you are going to get it back because you have work.

But in these circumstances in which we are with this great pandemic, for a little consideration, suddenly the boys can be helped, in the finals this program does not summon new ones, they are already established artists.

How do you perceive the Chilean public?

Well! I was shocked, before coming I investigated the career of José Feliciano and it turns out that Chile is the country that listens to him the most, it is the country where he has had the most rebound, the most welcome, so I said ‘this is my audience’.

Did you ever think to put aside the imitation of José Feliciano

I do the tribute because I like it, I have even been with José and he likes me to do it with respect, with great responsibility too. I have come to talk with José’s wife and she always thanks me and emphasizes that imitation is good because I do it with respect, I do not do it to mock or clown and if I make a joke, it is the same as José .

I do not think I will stop the tribute, I will continue to do so until God allows me and José wants it.

What would you do with the award if you were to win Yo soy Chile?

I would invest in music production, suddenly buy a team because I like to produce too, I like to record. What should be done right now if money falls to you is to invest it because we are not here to spend the money, to waste opportunities, we must think about the future, we do not know when the pandemic will happen.

Sebastián Landa participated in the Peruvian format of Yo soy in 2012. Photo: Sebastián Landa Instagram

Do you feel that you can win at Yo soy Chile?

I would love it, it is very complicated. Here there are very good international participants, there is ‘Axl Rose’ from Paraguay, he is very good, Brian Johnson, Emmanuel who is Harold Gamarra, he is great, ‘Julio Iglesias’ is also here, ‘Luis Miguel’, ‘Luis Fonsi’.

There are very good participants, I am happy that I can reach the stage where it is played with the Viña del Mar band, with that I am already well served.

Sebastián Landa participates in the third season of Yo soy Chile as José Feliciano and is one of the favorites to reach the final of the contest. Photo: Sebastián Landa Instagram

Sebastián Landa dreams of stepping on the Viña del Mar stage and reveals that one of his great purposes during his stay in the southern country is to get to play with the musicians of the Quinta Vergara event. “Viña is a festival that has brought not only Latin American artists but also Elton John, super recognized people,” he says with enthusiasm. “What I want the most is to be able to play with those musicians live,” he adds.

The 27-year-old from Tumbes admits to being surprised by the affectionate reception of the Chilean public, but he also does not neglect the unconditional support of his Peruvian public, which continues to show its participation in Yo soy Chile, where the members of the jury have already said more all at once that he “is José Feliciano.”

