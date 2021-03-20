Peruvian talent! ‘José Feliciano’ once again won over the judges of Yo soy Chile, made up of Myriam Hernández, Antonio Vodanovic and Cristián Riquelme. In a recent edition, the Peruvian artist once again became the best of the week with his interpretation of the song “What am I going to do without you”.

In the first stage of the episode, the young singer faced his compatriot Harold Gamarra, an impersonator of Emmanuel, and also with ‘Marc Anthony’. At the end of the ‘truelo’, the panel of judges chose ‘José Feliciano’ as the winner.

“This song, for me, is one of the strongest of Feliciano because of the tessitura register that the song is very high, but thank God well, the band makes me feel very comfortable, so let’s move on”, he commented Sebastian Landa during rehearsals leading up to his performance.

The election was not unanimous, as Riquelme revealed that he voted for ‘Emmanuel’ because of his effort to imitate his character in a much younger version. “I want to say something in your favor, I voted for you, it is never transparent, but I want to make it transparent to you because I want people to know that when you make a jump in time acting, in this case imitating, it is the most complicated thing there is. and it is to add a difficulty ”, commented the actor.

For his part, Vodanovic explained that “perfection, correctness, interpretive quality not only as a voice but also as a musician” are characteristics that convinced him, along with the singer, to choose Sebastián Landa.

Finally, in a second stage of the competition, ‘Jose Feliciano‘He prevailed against the winners of the other’ truelos ‘,’ Ricardo Arjona ‘and the’ Guns N ‘Roses’.

“We are in front of three extraordinary participants, but without a doubt ‘José Feliciano’ is a clone, really he is,” said the interpreter of “The man that I love.” “I would say that it is perfect, it is consistent, solid, it never fails permanently,” added the historic presenter of the Viña del Mar festival.

