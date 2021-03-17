Harold Gamarra, Peruvian impersonator of Emmanuel, made an outstanding presentation to the rhythm of “Toda la vida” in Yo soy Chile, last Tuesday, March 16. Thanks to his excellent work, the artist managed to beat ‘Luis Fonsi’ Y ‘Ricardo Montaner’, two of the strongest participants in the competition.

After the show, the three members of the jury were amazed and congratulated the performance of the Peruvian ‘Emmanuel’ on the stage of Chilevision.

“I see you comfortable, confident, elastic, you showed all the great characteristics as a singer that Emmanuel has and the presentation was impeccable,” said Antonio Vodanovic.

“I have enjoyed it … The leaps in time that the characters make are acts of bravery and when they are well done they take property. The level is incredible. My congratulations, “commented actor Cristián Riquelme in I am chile.

Finally, Myriam Hernández added about Harold Gamarra’s participation: “You were overwhelming. You introduced us to a more mature Emmanuel, dancing measured. I loved it, an excellent voice. I congratulate you”

After watching the submissions of the impersonators of Luis Fonsi Y Ricardo Montaner, the jury of I am Chile He chose the Peruvian impersonator of Emmanuel as the winner of the duel.

I am Chile jury celebrates the growth of the Peruvian ‘Emmanuel’

On Monday, March 8, the Peruvian ‘Emmanuel’ sang “I have not been able to see you” in Yo soy Chile and was praised by the jury. Myriam Hernández, Cristian Riquelme and Antonio Vodanovic highlighted the great interpretive level of the participant, but above all the growth it has had throughout the competition.

“It is amazing how you have grown. I am still amazed at how you have grown up with all the choir, with all this. It worked very well. Besides, today, when you entered the scene, you gave Emmanuel a seriousness, ”said Riquelme.

