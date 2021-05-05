Imitators of Emmanuel Y Luis Fonsi staged a heart-stopping battle in Yo soy Chile, which was broadcast on Monday, May 3 by the signal of Chilevision. The Peruvian Harold Gamarra and the Chilean Boris Saavedra delighted the jury and the public with the songs “Al final” and “Imagíname sin ti”.

At the end of the presentations, Myriam Hernández, Cristián Riquelme and Antonio Vodanovic assured that they were satisfied with the performance of both participants; however, they decided to give our compatriot the winner for his imposing attitude on stage.

Upon hearing the verdict, the Peruvian celebrated with his fist raised and received the congratulations of his opponent. “The truth is that very well. Emmanuel, you keep moving forward; Fonsi, it is a challenge, but your quality is not in doubt ”, were Vodanovic’s words to the competitors.

After that, the Peruvian ‘Emmanuel’ and the Chilean ‘Luis Fonsi’ left the stage and headed backstage from I am chile, where they gave their impressions about the shocking duel between the two.

“We are going to continue advancing, giving our best in each gala, bringing new proposals and I hope that all the public in Chile and Latin America will love the surprises that are coming,” said Harold Gamarra, who is getting closer and closer to the end of the program. of Chilevisión.

“A very difficult duel, I had a tremendous teacher by my side, so to continue improving, giving everything for the Fonsi family and I repeat my kisses for Valdivia, the most magical city in Chile,” said Boris Saavedra.

