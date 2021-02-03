Roberto Pereda, Peruvian impersonator of Julio Iglesias, appeared last Tuesday in Yo soy Chile to interpret the song “The best of your life” and captivated the jury, especially Myriam Hernandez.

At the end of the show, the members congratulated Pereda for his stage mastery and ability to characterize one of the great representatives of romantic music in Spanish.

“This man gives us Julio’s profile. Perhaps today (February 2) it was difficult for us to get into the perfect tone of Julio and, perhaps, there was something more smug than what Julio does, but the character appears and that is congratulated, “explained Antonio Vodanovic in I am chile.

“Julio Iglesias seduces and you seduce … He touches his chest just like you do, always singing in three quarters … It is a very good participation,” said actor Christian Riquelme, who recommended that he accentuate the “J” more. at the time of singing.

Finally, Myriam Hernández indicated that the ‘Julio Iglesias’ Peruvian performs great merit by capturing the essence of the original artist, despite not having a great physical resemblance to him.

“You do it quite well because by not looking like you physically, you manage to seduce … There is a lack of vocal approach, technically speaking, but the attitude is there and I think you can continue working on your voice. He is a very good Julio Iglesias ”, were the words of the interpreter of“ The man that I love ”.

Jury of I am Chile congratulates Peruvian ‘José Feliciano’

After listening to him perform the song “Ay, cariño”, the Yo soy Chile jury congratulated ‘José Feliciano’ (Sebastián Landa) for his great work on stage.

“Your improvisation, the color of your voice, spectacular, I don’t have much to tell you. Also, when you start talking, you are like him … I think your imitation is perfect, “he said. Myriam Hernandez.

