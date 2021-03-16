Myriam Hernández, who previously described the imitation of the Peruvian ‘José Feliciano’ in Yo soy Chile as perfect, once again highlighted the participant’s performance. On this occasion, the renowned Chilean singer confessed to Sebastian Landa I couldn’t tell the difference between him and the original, due to his great work. What song did Landa sing?

On Monday, March 15, during another gala of the stellar stage, the impersonator entered the stage to interpret “You have thrown me into oblivion”, a song released in 1998 as part of the album Señor Bolero and managed to move the jury and the public in their houses.

At the time of the evaluation, Antonio Vodanovic only had praise for ‘José Feliciano’, who sang “Qué sera” in one of his last performances in Yo soy Chile. “Bright, versatile, warm, naturally resonant voice, nuanced and marked vibrato, powerful voice. I listened to Feliciano all the time, ”he commented.

On the other hand, the actor Cristián Riquelme stressed that Sebastian Landa You can further polish your imitation with the small details that characterize the original artist. “I would like you to begin to notice a detail in Feliciano’s mouth … It is a tip from humility for you to continue polishing this jewel because in the voice, in the acting and in the rapport with the melody I don’t have a but . It is only an imitation to continue building ”, he said.

Finally, when it was his turn, Myriam Hernandez surprised to mention to ‘Jose Feliciano’ “I just want to tell you that if I go to a Feliciano concert and you go out, I wouldn’t really know that the artist changed me, that says everything I feel about this presentation.”

I am Chile congratulates ‘José Feliciano’ for “I’ll be back sometime”

The members of the jury of Yo soy Chile celebrated the show offered by ‘José Feliciano’ with “I’ll be back sometime” for one of the show’s stellar galas.

“He knows the character more than himself. It impresses me, ”said Antonio Vodanovic. “Nothing to do, but to continue advancing by leaps and bounds to install yourself at the end of I am,” said, on the other hand, Cristián Riquelme.

I am Chile, latest news:

Newsletter Shows

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.