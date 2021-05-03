The Mercedes Sosa impersonator participated in a new gala in Yo soy Chile, where he moved everyone with his interpretation of the theme “Alfonsina and the sea”. At the end of the presentation, the qualifying jury congratulated Mario Gonzabarg, who dedicated the song to his mother, for having shown a great emotional connection on stage.

Antonio Vodanovic He highlighted the vocal management of the participant, although he criticized it because he considers that he has not yet managed to fully copy the look of the original artist. “The sentences flow, the gaze I can’t find yet (it’s my only criticism). I think the cadence, harmony and feeling are there, but we could improve communication … You could try to connect more with the audience, “he said.

However, Cristián Riquelme and Myriam Hernández, the other two members of the jury, did manage to connect, which was reflected in the praise they extended to him. Mercedes Sosa double in the Chilevisión program.

“A beautiful song, very sad and with a powerful charge … I liked the intensity. I like Mercedes Sosa and I find that you do it fantastic. Congratulations, “commented the actor. “It was nice to listen to her … I really liked how she interpreted it, with the placidity, with the melancholy, with the pain of what what she is saying means. Very good, “said the interpreter of” The man that I love. “

It should be noted that in this gala of I am chile, ‘Mercedes Sosa’ surpassed the impersonator of Alejandro Sanz and managed to advance to the next stage of the competition.

