An impressive competition was experienced in the new edition of Yo soy Chile. The day was marked by close duels between the participants and only three made it to the end of the Sunday April 18 edition: ‘Steve Perry’, ‘Marc Anthony’ and ‘Jose Feliciano‘.

To define who will compete to be the best of this new week, the three artists faced each other and the jury was in trouble for the quality of each presentation.

Fermín Opazo, an imitator of Marc Anthony, made the entire television set sing and dance with the song “I know you well”, ‘José Feliciano’ enchanted with the romantic theme “I’ll find you again”, while Nicolás Cid played an energetic Steve Perry.

“Marc Anthony’s stage mastery is admirable, not only projecting him forward, with incredible music, with an attitude, but he also has control of the stage, control of the band, inviting the other participants to join his party, knowing that it is a competition … My vote is for Marc Anthony “, commented the jury Christián Riquelme at the end of the performances.

“I found that all three were incredible and since I knew it was going to be complicated, I began to write down the faults they had. Feliciano had three failures, one at the end on the guitar and two at the end, on the voice, a slight detuning. Steve Perry had two faults in the tuning, also little noticeable and Marc Anthony had only one. My vote is for Marc Anthony ”, stated Myriam Hernández.

“Feliciano … and at the end they become repetitive with the greeting that he always incorporates, but speaking of the little things within a spectrum, really great. Marc Anthony, there are two words that I did not hear, I think that with the fast phrasing he lost a couple of words. I have doubts, I believe that the three are of similar quality and of a good level, “he said. Antonio Vodanovic.

Finally, the Chilean singer was in charge of announcing the first and second place, who will compete to be the ‘best of the week’. “The winners of this truelo are Marc Anthony and Steve Perry”, sentenced.

I am Chile, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.