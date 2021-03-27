The Chilean artist Ricky Santos, who participated in the Peruvian format of Yo soy, impressed the judges of Yo soy Chile with his interpretation of the song “How is it possible that with me”, by Luis Miguel, and managed to defeat the Peruvian Sebastián Landa, who plays to José Feliciano.

After the hard-fought versus, Myriam Hernandez He was the one who started the evaluation round with a notorious concern, as he pointed out that “the duel is unfair because there are tremendous participants. “Oh Micky! I tell you Micky because I see you and you are the same, very similar. This song is difficult because it is rhythmic, but it is up all the time, you threw some impressive highs ”, commented the singer about the performance of Ricky Santos.

“They are very even, I think they are finalists, we have said it several times, they both do a good performance. Seeing José Feliciano, it’s him and there is nothing to criticize him, there is nothing to criticize Luis Miguel either. Looking for the best of the week in this duel, for me the impetus, the energy, the credibility and the amount of details are rewarded and everything is printed by ‘Luis Miguel’, “said actor Cristián Riquelme.

The voice behind “The Man I Love” reiterated that it is “an unfair competition” and pointed out that both are incredible. “I’ve always said that if José Feliciano was changed on stage I wouldn’t even notice. But what happens to me with Luis Miguel is that I see him ”, he added.

For his part, Antonio Vodanovic wanted to propose that both be winners, however he opted for José Feliciano, but his vote was not enough and his teammates decided that ‘Luis Miguel’ is the winner.

