Boris Saavedra, who imitates the singer Luis Fonsi In Yo soy Chile, he enchanted the members of the jury with his interpretation of the song “Gritar”. The Chilean artist managed to rise as the ‘best of the week’, after beating strong competitors, such as ‘José Feliciano’ and ‘Brian Johnson’.

In a first duel, ‘Luis Fonsi’ faced the Peruvian imitator of ‘Julio Iglesias’, whom he beat and thus won the last of the quotas to qualify for the best of the week’, segment where he competed with ‘Ricardo Montaner’ , ‘José Feliciano’, ‘Sandro’ and ‘Brian Johnson’.

“I think that in general the whole performance had a very high level”, was the first verdict of the Antonio Vodanovic jury. “I am between two, the five are very good, there are four that are excellent. ‘Feliciano’ had some inaccuracies, ‘Sandro’ had his voice blurred in the backing vocals, ‘Montaner’ had that blunder in the falsetto and those who had no fault are ‘Brian Johnson’ and ‘Luis Fonsi’ “, added the singer Myriam Hernández.

While Cristián Riquelme highlighted the performance of ‘Ricardo Montaner’. The interpreter of “The man I love” was in charge of announcing the winner, after a long deliberation. “Whoever wins for the best of the week is ‘Luis Fonsi’,” he said.

In this way, Boris Saavedra also won the prize of 500,000 Chilean pesos.

I am Chile, latest news:

