The Peruvian impersonator of Jose Feliciano, Sebastián Landa, did not win the final of I am chile; however, he captivated the jury by interpreting the song “Que sera”. As he passed through the set, he received a message from his girlfriend, who told him that she was proud of his effort.

“Love, I wish you all the successes today in the final, I know that you have been trying all these months. I am very proud of you and of all that you have accomplished. So to give it my all, I send you all my strength from here. You are the best I love you“Said his girlfriend Sheyla.

Before the tender message, Sebastián was emotional and stressed the support he has had from his partner. “I miss her too much, she was in this whole process, she has been a very important person who always pushed me to continue. I was bad, a few weeks ago, with a crisis, but thank God it was overcome. I reached the final with everything to put on a show that the public deserves ”.

Finally, he thanked his followers who supported him while he participated in the competition reality show. “Thank you Chile that has been a participant in my career… I am grateful to you, because it is the last chapter I will be in… Thank you to Peru and to all the countries that have supported meThank you all and especially Chile for all the love it gives me ”, he concluded.

