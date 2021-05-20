The José Feliciano impersonator, whose talent has been recognized by the original artist himself, performed again at I am chile to try to become ‘The best of the week’. At the gala this Wednesday, May 19, the participant surprised the jury by singing for the first time in English, with the theme “I wanna be where you are”.

With a blue-green shirt and his classic guitar in hand, the Peruvian Sebastián Landa entered the stage and performed with great skill the song that was part of the album that Feliciano released in 1981, managing to captivate Myriam Hernández, Cristián Riquelme, Antonio Vodanovic and Álvaro Lopez.

At the end of the presentation, the members of the jury of Yo soy Chile filled with praise to the Peruvian ‘José Feliciano’ for having dared to sing in English; however, they pointed out some of the mistakes he made.

“This is the first time that I have noticed that there are inaccuracies in terms of the skill of the voice, they are details, but I have to tell you because you are always very exact,” said Myriam Hernández. “The challenge tonight was to play bilingual Feliciano, but the open vocals and the vocal games definitely gave me the character,” said Antonio Vodanovic. “In the challenge of the solo with the falsetto there were a couple of twigs, but only that, so my applause for you,” added Álvaro López.

I am Chile: Peruvian ‘José Feliciano’ sings “To say goodbye”

The José Feliciano impersonator captivated Yo soy Chile when he performed “Para Say Adiós”, one of the great classics of the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter.

“For something, José Feliciano said that he is the best imitator he has ever heard … You are almost a clone!” Were the comments of Myriam Hernández.

