After being listed as one of the best imitators in Yo soy Chile, Sebastián Landa, ‘Jose Feliciano’He once again dazzled in the Chilevisión program with his great talent. On this occasion, the Peruvian captivated the jury and the Chilean public with his interpretation of the romantic theme “You have thrown me into oblivion”.

The participant, who became known for his participation in I am peru, moved Myriam Hernández, Christian Riquelme and Antonio Vodanovic, who did not hesitate to praise him for his remarkable vocal resemblance, characterization and even personality with the original artist.

“I really love the fact that you are pretty solid in every performance. You did it very prudent, everything very measured, the voice is really listening to him, so I only have to congratulate you ”, said Myriam Hernández, who previously called the imitation of ‘José Feliciano’ perfect.

“I enjoyed it from the beginning to the last chord, like those chords that close the boleros and you want to continue hugging … Versatile in the voice, clear in the pronunciations, the long vibrato, there are inflections and, above all, you have the character of Feliciano ”, were the words of Antonio Vodanovic.

On the other hand, actor Christian Riquelme commented to Sebastian Landa: “We’re doing well and we’re doing better because I have a grandmother’s heart.” He also congratulated him on having put the braid and the ring of José Feliciano, as he asked in the previous edition.

I am Chile: ‘José Feliciano’ dreams of arriving in Viña del Mar

In an interview with La República, Sebastián Landa confessed that he would like to attend the Viña del Mar Festival, one of the most important music events in Latin America.

“There are very good participants (in Yo soy Chile). I am happy that I can reach the stage where they play with the Viña del Mar band, with that I already consider myself well served ”, he declared.

I am Chile, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.