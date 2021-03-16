The Peruvian impersonator of Jose Feliciano It is emerging as one of the favorites to reach the final of Yo soy Chile, thanks to the impeccable finery it has offered throughout the competition. The last saturday Sebastian Landa He once again surprised everyone with his talent and professionalism when he performed the song “I’ll be back sometime.”

With guitar in hand and shirt with white stripes and leads, the young artist entered the stage of Chilevision and began to sing with great feeling. He managed to move the members of the jury and fell into the hearts of the television audience.

At the end of his presentation, the Peruvian received praise from Myriam Hernández, who applauded him for his excellent performance. “A very nice song. You are always very solid in your presentations, the improvisations that José Feliciano does are there. I congratulate you, you are a great imitator ”, said the singer.

Next, Antonio Vodanovic took the floor and also celebrated the performance of Sebastian Landa in Yo soy Chile “(She is) a machinist, it always works. (He has) a musician’s ear, definitely. He knows the character more than himself. It impresses me, ”he said.

Finally, the Chilean actor Cristián Riquelme added to the evaluation: “As a jury one has to see the good and bad things, the good things are said, the bad things are applied to improve and I did not find anything. It is the song that I have always listened to, there is the essence of Feliciano, in front of that (there is) nothing to do, but to continue advancing by leaps and bounds to install yourself at the end of I am. Congratulations”.

I am Chile to ‘José Feliciano’: “It is very rich to have a talent like you”

The Yo soy Chile jury praised ‘José Feliciano’ from Peru for the interpretation of “Qué sera”, which he performed during one of the show’s stellar galas.

“The songs are epic, they have a message and you conveyed an emotion. I think it is very noble and very rich in a program like this to have a talented person like you, I have nothing to say to you, ”said Cristián Riquelme.

This is how ‘José Feliciano’ sang the song “Merry Christmas”

In the edition of February 28, the Peruvian imitator once again surprised the jury of I am chile with his interpretation of the Christmas theme “Merry Christmas.”

However, Myriam Hernández showed him a small flaw. “You’ve always had absolutely solid performances, there was a flaw in the falsetto, but that’s not going to overshadow everything you’ve done during this time; the other thing is that you forget, from time to time, to make the movement (of nodding your head) so characteristic, “said the rating agency.

‘José Feliciano’ dreams of singing in Viña del Mar

Sebastian Landa, who imitates ‘José Feliciano’ in Yo soy Chile confessed to La República his wishes to participate in the Viña del Mar ceremony.

“Viña is a festival that has brought not only Latin American artists, but Elton John has come, super recognized people. What I most want is to be able to play with these musicians live ”, said the characterizer.

Sebastián Landa participates in the third season of Yo soy Chile as José Feliciano and is one of the favorites to reach the final of the contest. Photo: The Republic archive

I am Chile, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.