The Peruvian impersonator of José Feliciano appeared again in Yo soy Chile on Sunday, April 18. On this occasion, Sebastián Landa entered the stage of the Chilevisión program and sang the song “As was”, with which he managed to move the jury and all the viewers.

During his show, the young artist stood out for his remarkable vocal performance and his ability to play the guitar. These talents were recognized by Cristian Riquelme, Antonio Vodanovic Y Myriam Hernandez.

“Fantastic. You have us used to this level of excellence. A voice that illuminates this studio, clear, confident, powerful, with a marked vibrato and, also, skillful on the guitar ”, said Vodanovic.

“He delights us with his voice. You bring us a bowling alley, beautiful, well felt and what I liked the most was the punteo ”, said Cristián Riquelme, who considers ‘José Feliciano’ one of the great talents of Yo soy Chile.

“You are always so solid, I appreciate tonight that you brought us a very beautiful song, very heartfelt, a very romantic bolero and the emotion that you give to the song is impeccable. I congratulate you. It’s nice ”, he added Myriam Hernandez.

I am Chile suspends recordings due to COVID-19 infections

About a week ago, the Yo soy Chile team announced the temporary suspension of the program due to the increase in coronavirus infections throughout Chile.

“We have always been very concerned about our team and, of course, about our participants. That is why a few weeks ago we made the decision to take a break. Just when the authorities were alerting what was coming, we decided to stop, ”explained Jean Philippe Cretton, host of the Chilevisión space.

