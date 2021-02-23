The Peruvian impersonator of José Feliciano, who has received countless accolades from the jury in Yo soy Chile, once again captivated the Chilean public at the program’s seventh gala. In this edition, Sebastián Landa chose to sing the song “I spend my life thinking”, taking as a reference the presentation offered by the original artist at the Viña del Mar Festival in 1985.

During your participation, ‘Jose Feliciano’ delighted the viewers and the jury, made up of Myriam Hernández, Cristián Riquelme and Antonio Vodanovic, for their great characterization, level of interpretation and vocal similarity with the Puerto Rican singer and composer.

At the end of this show on the Yo soy Chile stage, Antonio Vodanovic recalled the funny anecdote he lived with Feliciano at the Viña presentation, which was considered as a reference.

“He didn’t connect the guitar and Feliciano got very nervous, he fought with the manager, the sound engineer, with everyone and the typical thing that they say to the entertainer (himself), ‘lengthen, lengthen’ … We hope he would start singing José Feliciano and later he added all these games, he played with the public, he changed the lyrics. I think you did a cloning, dear ”, he commented, to which the participant, jokingly, replied“ I would like one day that Antonio introduce me again ”.

In turn, Cristián Riquelme and Myriam Hernández pointed out that there are not many indications to give the Peruvian ‘Jose Feliciano’ in Yo soy Chile, since they consider his imitation almost perfect.

“You are a solid participant, you brought José Feliciano and with him the magic. Besides, José Feliciano is a great guitarist, he plays very well and so do you, ”said the actor. “I love seeing you because I feel like I’m really listening to José Feliciano and I’m seeing him in attitude … I don’t have much to say to you, your imitation is almost perfect, so congratulations,” said the singer.

Peruvian ‘José Feliciano’ wants to reach Viña del Mar

In an interview with La República, the José Feliciano impersonator said that he would like to get to the Viña del Mar Festival, he managed to get the best contestants from Yo soy Chile.

“There are very good participants, I am happy that I can reach the stage where it is played with the Viña del Mar band, with that I am already well served,” said Sebastián Landa.

I am, Chile, latest news:

