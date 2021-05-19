The Peruvian impersonator of José Feliciano, one of the favorites in Yo soy Chile, played “When I think of you” in the edition of Tuesday, May 18. On this occasion, the Peruvian Sebastián Landa once again dazzled the jury with his great talent to embody the renowned Puerto Rican singer-songwriter.

Wearing a striking leather jacket and his inseparable acoustic guitar, the participant entered the stage and sang the song released in 1990 as part of the album Niña. Throughout the entire presentation, Antonio Vodanovic, Álvaro López, Myriam Hernández and Cristián Riquelme were attentive to any errors, but could not find any.

At the end of this show, the jury members praised the José Feliciano impersonator and they gave him the maximum score (10 each).

“I have the feeling that you are going to reach the final,” Cristián Riquelme told him. “I found it perfect. You had the opportunity to show your talent, “said Antonio Vodanovic. “I love it… I feel like I’m really in front of José Feliciano. Incredible the emotion that you achieved “, Álvaro López commented,” For something José Feliciano said he is the best imitator I have heard … You are almost a clone “, added, finally, Myriam Hernández.

José Feliciano flatters his imitator

A few days ago, after the return of Yo soy Chile to the screens, the real José Feliciano sent an emotional video greeting to his Peruvian imitator.

“Hello, I am José Feliciano and I send a cordial greeting to my great friend Sebastián Landa. Many singers imitate me and do a good job, but the best imitation that I have heard has been yours, ”Feliciano told Sebastián Landa, who couldn’t help but get emotional.

