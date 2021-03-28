The Zalo Reyes impersonator He starred in a heated discussion with the Yo soy Chile jury after receiving some criticism for his presentation with the theme “Un ramito de violetas”. The artist got angry and rejected all the suggestions made to him Cristian Riquelme, Myriam Hernandez and Antonio Vodanovic.

Riquelme, the first to speak, commented to the contestant “Congratulations because the song flows and the voice is there, everything you have won dramatically is there, but you ‘started your bike’ in a moment”, questioning it because at one point of the show he expressed “measured as the jury told me.”

At these words, the Zalo Reyes double reacted indignantly and tried to justify that his participation in the scene of I am chile it was not perfect. “I am doing a young Zalo Reyes, an active rooster … I am 60 years old, understand me, with a voice from 30 years ago, I am a mature man, Zalo is seven years older than me. What else can I show you? … I’ve been 40 years old and I’m bored now, “he said.

Myriam Hernández tried to calm the copycat with an encouraging message, but he did not heed the advice. “You have to always learn and not get angry and not get frustrated … Don’t sit around because you’re going to have a double job. We are here to evaluate you and help you, “said the singer, to which he replied,” This is not useful to me. “

On the other hand, Antonio Vodanovic severely criticized the presentation of ‘Zalo’ Reyes in I am and demanded that he respect the opinions of the jury. “You phrased differently, it was difficult for you to let go of your voice and you changed to the chorus,” he said, while the contestant said “I’m out of this with this.”

