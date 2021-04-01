On March 29, the impersonator of Shakira He left the Yo soy Chile competition after not agreeing with the comments of the judges for his presentation.

As it is remembered, Noelia Quiroz came on stage to sing “Si te vas”, one of the most popular songs by the Colombian artist. However, Myriam Hernández criticized her performance, which caused an exchange of words with the impersonator, who decided to quit the reality show.

Behind this, ‘Shakira’ she spoke from her Instagram account and said she was hurt by all the sacrifice she made to stay in I am chile.

“And finally I am with my family, my children my husband, with those who love me with their soul. Yesterday I relived again the pain of that moment of sorrow and frustration, I paid for my singing lessons, I left vacations, I brought my costumes, I had tracks made, everything to contribute everything I had to the program, ”he began.

Noelia Quiroz explained that she did not receive any help from the production of I am chile for her presentations and that exhausted her.

“I thought I would get to an academy, but it wasn’t like that, everything runs on one side, all of that exhausted me. Maybe with a couch everything would have been better for me, to be a more complete double, but I did it alone, “he added.

Likewise, Shakira’s impersonator confessed to having felt intimidated by how she observed him Myriam Hernandez in every presentation.

“Finally, all day there, then you go out and Myriam looked at me with a terrible face since I appeared, that wears out, and without an audience, it gets worse. That face never made me feel comfortable. I just looked for my growth, the one to follow obviously. I was strong, I advanced, I worked and I will continue. I thank everyone who understood me. I send you blessings, because if I bless you, that will be returned ”, he concluded.

I am Chile, an imitator of Shakira, she pronounces herself after leaving reality. Photo: Instagram

