The countdown is over! The grand final of Yo soy Chile is here, this Sunday June 27 at 9.30 pm (Peru time) the first final will be held and ten competitors will face off with the best of their talent.

Peruvians Sebastián Landa (José Feliciano) and Harold Gamarra (Emmanuel) were called to be part of the finalists, as both musicians managed to conquer the members of the jury Myriam Hernández, Antonio Vodanovic and Cristián Riquelme, throughout the third season of the program.

On this first date, the public will have in their hands the selection of six artists, who will compete this Monday, June 28, for the long-awaited winning cup and the prize of more than $ 20,000.

Harold Gamarra plays Emmanuel in the Chilean format of Yo soy. Learn how to vote for him in the grand finale. Photo: Harold Gamarra / Instagram

How to vote for your favorite participant in Yo soy Chile?

The public will be able to vote for their preferred artist during the broadcast of the program, when the presenters Jean Philippe and Millaray Viera begin the moment to choose the six final finalists.

Sebastián Landa plays José Feliciano in Yo soy Chile. Learn how to support him with your vote in the grand finale. Photo: Sebastián Landa / Instagram

Enter the Chilevisión website (https://www.chilevision.cl/), register your email and vote.

Who are the artists that will compete in the first final of Yo soy Chile?

Besides the Peruvians’Jose Feliciano‘ Y ‘Emmanuel‘, will participate the imitators of Brian Johnson, Luis Fonsi, Luis Miguel, Steve Perry, Ricardo Montaner, Marc Anthony, Guns N’ Roses and Mercedes Sosa.

