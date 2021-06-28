This Sunday, June 27, the first grand finale of Yo Soy Chile took place in a very dramatic gala. There were 10 participants who began their careers in this ceremony, although later there were only six who accessed the program that will take place this Monday.

Harold Gamarra or Emmanuel, stayed on the day this Sunday and could not continue in the race in search of the reality title. Luckily, Peru has a representative with Sebastián Landa who convinced the jurors with his imitation of José Feliciano.

Steve Perry (Nicolás Cid), Marc Anthony (Fermín Opazo), Luis Fonsi (Boris Saavedra), Brian Johnson (Iván Gac) and Los Guns N ‘Roses were the other five artists who will be at this Monday’s show in search of the award maximum.

‘Emmanuel’ says goodbye to Yo soy Chile: “What doesn’t end are dreams”

After being eliminated from I am Chile, the Peruvian Harold gamarra (Emmanuel) connected with his fans through a live broadcast to thank them for all the support throughout the season.

“They are very mixed feelings, first because I wanted to be in the super final tomorrow, I wanted to say goodbye with the song ‘Smoke Girl’ (…) but it will not be possible, I am not in the final. I want to thank each one of you for having supported me, for having voted on the Chilevisión page. As I said before, every participant in contests has to be clear about what it is to win and lose (…) My stage in Yo soy may have ended, but what does not end are dreams, “he commented on Instagram.

‘José Feliciano’ thanks his followers for their support after qualifying for the final of I am Chile

The Peruvian musician Sebastián Landa (José Feliciano) is one of the six best imitators in Yo soy Chile and will compete this Monday, June 28, for the first place. After advancing to the final phase of the contest, the man from Tumbes decided to connect with his followers to thank them for their support and ask them to join him once again at the end of the third season of the reality show.

‘José Feliciano’ is one of the finalists in Yo soy Chile. Photo: Sebastián Landa / Instagram

“I take this moment before I go to rest to thank you for all the support, tomorrow we have the grand final, so I will need all your support once more (…) Let’s go with everything! A hug to all, I love you very much “

Final of I am Chile LIVE: minute by minute

Live: I am Chile, grand finale Guns N ‘Roses are still on the run! The rockers will be the last classified for the final program. Now goes Brian Johnson! The AC / DC vocalist will be in the finale of the show. Luis Fonsi is the fourth classified! The romantic music singer will continue in the race. José Feliciano to the final! With 14.30%, the Peruvian impersonator Sebastián Landa advances to the final of Yo Soy. Marc Anthony is still in the race! With 15%, the salsero will be in the grand finale. Steve Perry to the final! With almost 17% of the votes, the impersonator advances to the final program this Monday. Presentations are over! Now the drivers will announce the results of the voting. José Feliciano returns his affection to all the people who supported him. José Feliciano makes his appearance! The Peruvian impersonator closes the gala of this grand finale of Yo Soy. Great words for Marc! “I want to tell you that the greatness of your humility is the size of your talent,” Myriam said. Marc sings “Your love does me good”, “Change of skin” and “Live my life”. It’s Marc Anthony’s turn! The penultimate participant makes his appearance on the Yo Soy stage. The impersonator lifted the jurors from their seats after his presentation. Brian Johnson makes his appearance! Before starting his performance, the impersonator revealed that the AC / DC vocalist himself revealed that he liked his impersonation. 240,000 votes were reached in this grand finale of the program. The jury surrenders to Mercedes Sosa! Miryan Hernándes and Cristian Riquelme praised the participant’s presentation. “Gracias a la vida” is heard on the stage of Yo Soy Chile. Mercedes Sosa is present in the final! The ‘China’ impersonator wants to continue fighting for the show’s title. Axl Rose and Slash make their appearance! The juries enjoyed the staging of Axl Rose and Slash. The hosts of the show cheer on the viewers! Those in charge of conducting the final call on viewers to vote for their favorite contestants. Myriam Hernández gave him pleasant impressions after his presentation. It’s time for Luis Fonsi! Luis Fonsi sings “I don’t give up”, “Imagine me without you” and “Heart in the suitcase”. “It will be that you do not love me”, “Now you can leave” and “When the sun warms up” were the songs chosen by Ricky Santos. It’s Luis Miguel’s turn! Ricky Santos lights up the Yo Soy Chile stage with his energy. Millaray Viera, host of Yo Soy Chile, reports that there are already more than 100,000 votes. Steve Perry makes his appearance! The impersonator seeks to convince the jury in this grand finale. Myriam Hernández praised Harold’s evolution and called the presentation “great”. Good reviews for Emmanuel Cristián Riquelme highlighted the vibrato and great voice of Harold Gamarra. Now it is Emmanuel’s turn! Harold Gamarra made a mix with songs like “I have not been able to see you”, “You and I” and “Bella Señora”. Ricardo Montaner’s time has come! Cristian Danielle takes the stage of Yo Soy como Ricardo Montaner The grand finale of Yo Soy Chile begins.

The prize that the winner will win will be 15 million Chilean pesos, 3 million for the second place and 2 for the third. Whoever is in fourth position will only receive 1 million.

The show will continue to be hosted by Jean Philippe Cretton and Millaray Viera. Antonio Vodanovic, Myriam Hernández and Cristián Riquelme will continue at the jury table.

Peruvians Sebastián Landa (José Feliciano) and Harold Gamarra (Emmanuel) are part of the select group of finalists in Yo soy Chile. Photo: Composition / LR

When is the final of Yo Soy Chile?

The first final of Yo soy por Chilevisión will be broadcast LIVE in two days: Sunday 27 and Monday 28 June at 9.30 pm, Peruvian time, (10.30 pm Chilean time).

What time does Yo Soy Chile start?

The first final of Yo soy Chile will be broadcast on Chilevisión at 9.30 pm, Peruvian time, (10.30 pm Chilean time).

Who are the finalists of Yo Soy Chile?

José Feliciano (Sebastián Landa)

Luis Miguel (Ricky Santos)

Brian Johnson (Ivan Gac)

Luis Fonsi (Jorge Villagra)

Ricardo Montaner (Cristian Cevallos)

Steve Perry (Nicolás Cid)

Marc Anthony (Fermín Opazo)

Axl Rose (Alejandro Dagda)

Emmanuel (Harold Gamarra)

Mercedes Sosa (Mario Zapata).

Where to see the full program of Yo Soy Chile?

Yo soy is a television program that is broadcast LIVE through the screens of Chilevisión.

Yo Soy Chile: how to watch Chilevisión LIVE?

Open and digital terrestrial signal in Chile:

Santiago: 11 (Santiago) and 11.1 (Santiago)

Greater Valparaíso: 10 (SD) and 10.1

Rancagua: 10 (SD) and 10.1

Great Conception: 7 (SD) and 7.1 (Concepción)

Temuco: 11 (SD) and 11.1 (Temuco).

Cable television in Chile:

VTR: 21 (Santiago) / 711

DirecTV: 151/1151

Movistar: 121/811

Clear: 55/555

Zapping: 21

TuVes HD: 57

Entel: 66

World: 15/515

GTD / Telsur: 21/27.

How to vote for the Peruvians ‘José Feliciano’ and ‘Emmanuel’ in the grand final?

The public will be able to vote for their preferred artist during the broadcast of the program, when the presenters Jean Philippe and Millaray Viera begin the moment to choose the six final finalists.

Enter the Chilevisión website (https://www.chilevision.cl/), register your email and vote.

How to watch the grand finale of Yo Soy Chile LIVE online?

To see the final of I am Chile, the online image of Chilevisión is available. Also, you can tune in to the channel’s regional signals.

I am Chile, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.