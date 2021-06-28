I am Chile the final 2021 will be broadcast this Monday, June 28 by the Chilevisión signal. There are six imitators who will compete to become the winner of the season, among them is Sebastián Landa, the Peruvian ‘José Feliciano’.

After a fierce competition, the national impersonator managed to pass to the final gala of the program, and left behind his compatriot Harold Gamarra, an impersonator of Emmanuel.

The artists will compete for the long-awaited winning cup and the prize of more than $ 20,000. Meet here all the details to support the Peruvian impersonator of José Feliciano , who has received hundreds of accolades for her excellent performance in the contest.

I am Chile: these are the imitators who made it to the grand finale of the program

I am Chile 2021: how to vote for ‘José Feliciano’?

Viewers of Yo soy Chile 2021 will be able to vote for the Peruvian impersonator by entering the channel’s official website chilevision.clThey must first register with their email, Facebook or any social network account. Then, choose the option of Sebastián Landa, ‘José Feliciano’, and that’s it.

Sebastián Landa plays José Feliciano in Yo soy Chile. Learn how to support him with your vote in the grand finale. Photo: Sebastián Landa / Instagram

I am Chile 2021: date, time and channel

The imitation contest I am Chile 2021 the final will be held on Monday June 28 on the Chilevisión channel and in the schedules for Chile at 10:30 p.m., and in Peru at 9:30 p.m.

Who are the six finalists for Yo soy Chile 2021?

The finalists for Yo soy Chile 2021 are: Sebastián Landa (José Feliciano), Nicolás Cid (Steve Perry), Marc Anthony (Fermín Opazo), Boris Saavedra (Luis Fonsi), Iván Gac (Brian Johnson) and Alejandro Dagda and Ariel Splash ( Axl Rose / Slash).

These are the six finalists for Yo soy Chile 2021. Photo: GLR composition

